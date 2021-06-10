IP Forecast: Amazon To Face A Texas Jury Over Voice IP

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Amazon is set to be the next tech titan to appear in front of the busiest patent judge in the country as U.S. District Judge Alan Albright is scheduled to kick off a jury trial over claims Alexa infringes voice technology patents owned by an Israeli kitchen technology startup. Here's a look at that case — plus all the other major intellectual property matters on deck in the coming week. On Tuesday, seven jurors are set to take a look at claims from Freshub Inc. that Amazon, its Prime Now app and its grocery brand Whole Foods all use Amazon's Alexa...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS