Calif. Counties Battle Drugmakers' Bid To Nuke Opioid Trial

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 11:19 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical companies are rehashing failed legal arguments and cherry-picking statistics in hopes of escaping a multibillion-dollar opioid crisis trial, California communities said Thursday, telling a state court judge there's "overwhelming evidence" of a drug abuse epidemic fueled by shady marketing practices. The counties of Los Angeles, Orange and Santa Clara, along with the city of Oakland, made the assertions roughly one week after resting their case and entering a make-or-break trial phase in which the judge is being asked to throw out a "public nuisance" claim that represents the cornerstone of the litigation. In an opposition brief, the communities argued Thursday that...

