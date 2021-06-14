After Ga. Ruling, Defense Must Aim To Limit Exec Depositions

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- On May 6, the Georgia Court of Appeals issued a decision in General Motors LLC v. Buchanan, upheld a trial court's ruling to deny a motion for a protective order seeking to prevent the deposition of a GM executive in a wrongful death case over an alleged vehicle defect. The court declined to apply the apex doctrine — a framework used by some courts to issue protective orders preventing the depositions of high-ranking corporate executives — on the grounds that it is inconsistent with Georgia's discovery provisions, and that creating an exception to the discovery rules for high-ranking executives is best...

