Ex-CVS Exec Probed On Drug Prices In Overcharge Trial

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A former CVS Pharmacy executive conceded to a California federal jury trial Friday that the chain didn't report its discounted drug prices to pharmacy benefit managers to avoid losing about $500 million annually. Elizabeth Wingate took the stand in the hotly contested trial that kicked off June 7 over claims by multiple classes of insured drug buyers from six states that the national pharmacy chain unfairly overcharged them by nearly $100 million for generic drugs under a now-defunct discount program. The consumers allege the drugstore overcharged insured customers by inflating the prices of drugs to third-party insurance providers and pharmacy benefit managers by...

