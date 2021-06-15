Drugmakers Can't End Calif. Opioid Trial, Judge Rules

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Tuesday rejected drugmakers' efforts to end a landmark opioid trial in which Golden State communities contend that marketing of narcotic painkillers caused an addiction epidemic. The ruling from Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter J. Wilson preserved allegations that divisions of Johnson & Johnson, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan PLC created a "public nuisance" in the form of the opioid crisis. The decision followed oral arguments on the drugmakers' motions for judgment in their favor after the communities rested their case nearly two months into the trial. "The court declines to render judgment regarding the claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS