Wendy's Franchisees Operating 139 Eateries Face ADA Suit

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers with mobility disabilities has slapped the owner-operators of 139 Wendy's franchise restaurants with a suit in Wisconsin federal court, claiming they violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by denying disabled customers full and equal access to the eateries. Lead plaintiff Chance Wollbrinck, an Illinois resident who is paralyzed from the chest down and uses a wheelchair, said in his Monday complaint that Louisville, Kentucky-headquartered restaurant franchising companies Bridgeman Foods II Inc. and Manna Inc. have discriminated against him and the proposed class by denying them full access to their establishments because of poorly designed facilities that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS