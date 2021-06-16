9th Circ. Revives Part Of Alphabet Inc. Securities Suit

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit Wednesday partially revived Rhode Island and other investors' securities fraud action against Google parent Alphabet Inc., reversing a lower court's order while holding the state plausibly alleged the tech giant made materially misleading statements in quarterly reports about a data breach. In a published opinion authored by Judge Sandra Segal Ikuta, the panel affirmed part of a lower court's decision to toss the suit, but vacated the dismissal of falsity, materiality and scienter claims. Of 12 statements challenged by Rhode Island, the panel found at least two to be materially misleading or with omitted facts regarding software issues...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS