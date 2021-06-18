GAO Calls Out Risks In Army Corps' Border Wall Approach

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers focused on speed when awarding billions of dollars in contracts for construction of the southwest border wall, raising the risk of paying unnecessarily high costs, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Working within a short window before a significant portion of the related funding expired, the Corps awarded about $4.3 billion in noncompetitive border wall construction contracts between fiscal years 2018 and 2020, and in some cases awarded contracts before specific terms were finalized, the GAO said in a report Thursday. "While the actions USACE took were permissible, they resulted in USACE awarding a...

