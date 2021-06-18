Energy Deal Spat Faces Hurdles In Angola, Judge Told

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- An Angolan energy company said that the conditions a New York federal judge set when he granted bids from General Electric and the Republic of Angola to dismiss a forgery suit "cannot be met" because of barriers to pursuing the case in Angola. Aenergy SA said in a letter Thursday that when U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan said in May that the matter over a total of $1.1 billion in contracts could move forward in Angola, he placed conditions on his dismissal order that the defendants "accept service in Angola" and not make statute of limitations arguments. But since that...

