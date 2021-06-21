Goldman Ruling Is A Boon For Class Action Defendants

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- On June 21, the U.S. Supreme Court held in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System that courts may consider at the class certification stage the generic nature of alleged misrepresentations as evidence of the lack of price impact when defendants attempt to rebut the Basic presumption of classwide reliance, even if it overlaps with the merits question of materiality. The court further held that defendants seeking to rebut the presumption of reliance — established under the 1988 Supreme Court case Basic Inc. v. Levinson — bear not only the burden of production, but also the ultimate burden of persuasion to...

