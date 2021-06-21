CVS Didn't Need To Report Drug Discounts To PBM, Jury Told

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A former OptumRx executive testified Monday during a California federal jury trial over class overcharge claims against CVS Pharmacy Inc. that the pharmacy benefit manager's contract with CVS didn't require CVS to report discounted drugs prices under its Health Savings Pass program, which customers allege led to higher insurance copays. The executive was one witness in a lineup of PBM executives whom CVS has called in its defense in the hotly contested trial that kicked off June 7. CVS is fighting claims by multiple classes of insured drug buyers from six states that the national pharmacy chain unfairly overcharged them for...

