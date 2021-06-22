50 Firms Named 'Best Law Firms For Women'

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Working Mother magazine on Tuesday released its annual list of the 50 best law firms for women, highlighting gender equity-minded policies and efforts to advance women even amid the tumultuousness of 2020. Working Mother's Best Law Firms For Women 2021 Akin Gump Arnold & Porter Baker McKenzie Baker Donelson Ballard Spahr Bass Berry Blank Rome Chapman and Cutler Constangy Brooks Cooley Crowell & Moring Davis Wright Tremaine Day Pitney DLA Piper Dorsey & Whitney Duane Morris Epstein Becker Faegre Drinker Fenwick Finnegan Fish & Richardson Frankfurt Kurnit Goodwin Hanson Bridgett Holland & Knight Jackson Lewis Kirkland Lane Powell Latham Lathrop GPM...

