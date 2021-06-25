Justices' CFAA Ruling Shows Contract Safeguards Insufficient

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act creates both civil and criminal liability for whoever "accesses a computer without authorization or exceeds authorized access." On June 3, the U.S. Supreme Court held in Van Buren v. U.S. that violating contractual limitations on computer usage cannot form the basis of liability under the CFAA but expressly declined to determine whether violating contractual limitations on computer access can form the basis of liability.[1] Because violations of contractual limitations on computer usage cannot be used to establish a CFAA claim, companies should not rely on contractual limitations on computer access either.[2] History of the CFAA The CFAA...

