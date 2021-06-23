Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Settles With Fortress, Leaving Intel To Go It Alone

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Apple appears to have struck a global bargain with Fortress Investment Group, dropping out of a joint lawsuit with Intel accusing the hedge fund of running an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme and simultaneously announcing settlements in at least 18 different patent infringement lawsuits against the tech giant.

Apple and Intel's antitrust suit against the New York mega-hedge fund is one side of a coin with an opposite that features 25 different patent infringement lawsuits against Apple from Uniloc, one of Fortress' alleged patent assertion entities.

The tech giants said in their complaint those infringement lawsuits are part of an anti-competitive scheme by...

