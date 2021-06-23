Apple Settles With Fortress, Leaving Intel To Go It Alone

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Apple appears to have struck a global bargain with Fortress Investment Group, dropping out of a joint lawsuit with Intel accusing the hedge fund of running an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme and simultaneously announcing settlements in at least 18 different patent infringement lawsuits against the tech giant. Apple and Intel's antitrust suit against the New York mega-hedge fund is one side of a coin with an opposite that features 25 different patent infringement lawsuits against Apple from Uniloc, one of Fortress' alleged patent assertion entities. The tech giants said in their complaint those infringement lawsuits are part of an anti-competitive scheme by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS