Iran Official Announces US Sanctions Deal Amid Media Scuffle

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A top Iranian official announced major concessions from the U.S. in recent nuclear negotiations, media outlets in the Islamic Republic reported Wednesday, hours after the U.S. Department of Justice seized dozens of Iranian websites for allegedly spreading disinformation. Iranian media quoted Mahmoud Vaezi, chief of staff to the president, as saying that Washington agreed to lift approximately 1,040 sanctions on the country, including "all insurance, oil and shipping sanctions that were imposed by [former President Donald Trump]." Vaezi also said the U.S. agreed to "lift some sanctions on individuals and members of the supreme leader's inner circle," according to Iranian media...

