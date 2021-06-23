Calif. Jury Clears CVS In $121M Drug Overcharge Trial

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Wednesday cleared CVS Pharmacy Inc. of claims by multiple classes of insured drug buyers that the pharmacy chain overcharged them by more than $121 million for generic drugs, in violation of multiple state consumer protection statutes, according to CVS and attorneys for the classes. After deliberating for less than a day, a unanimous jury cleared CVS of allegations brought by insured drug buyers from six states that the national pharmacy chain unfairly overcharged them for prescriptions under the company's now-defunct nationwide discount program called Health Savings Pass. CVS said in a statement Wednesday that the company is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS