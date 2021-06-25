Gaming Co. Valve Says Antitrust Claims Belong In Arbitration

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The company behind online gaming platform Steam wants to push arbitration on gamers accusing it of illegally monopolizing PC desktop gaming platforms to force users to pay a 30% commission and it wants a game publisher also suing the company put on ice until that arbitration concludes. Valve Corp. is relying on its Steam Subscriber Agreement that every gamer signs, namely the provision requiring that "all disputes and claims" be put to arbitration, a provision the company told a federal judge in Washington state was affirmed in a separate case last year by the Ninth Circuit. Seven of the eight plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS