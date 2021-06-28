Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Avenatti's Packed Criminal Calendar Likely Forces Calif. Delay

Law360, Santa Ana, Calif. (June 28, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Monday that he'll most likely push back opening statements in Michael Avenatti's upcoming criminal trial on embezzlement charges to July 20, despite prosecutors' objections that the suspended attorney intentionally created a scheduling conflict by asking to delay his sentencing in New York federal court for extorting Nike.

Because Avenatti has been the focus of intense news coverage since he was first accused of siphoning client funds and convicted of trying to extort Nike for $25 million, U.S. District Judge James Selna said it's necessary to screen a pool of 150 potential jurors to weed out any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!