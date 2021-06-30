Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Nukes, Missiles, Antivirals, IT

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 1:53 PM EDT) -- June saw the government buying more vaccine doses and COVID-19 treatments, vetting bids on a $28 billion nuclear weapons plant contract, awarding deals for hypersonic cruise missiles and rolling out new small-business technology contracts worth $50 billion. Here are Law360's top picks for government contracts in June: Nuclear Weapon Factory Deal Clocks In At $28B On the first of the month, the National Nuclear Security Administration announced that it would extend Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC's contract to run the Pantex Plant near Amarillo, Texas the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee for just two months. The extension also includes...

