Manafort Pal Had No Shot At Trump Gig, 'The Mooch' Says

Law360, New York (June 29, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Anthony Scaramucci on Tuesday told a Manhattan federal jury that a former Federal Savings Bank CEO never had a shot at a top post in the Trump administration and that the SkyBridge Capital founder and onetime adviser to the former president only agreed to set up an interview for him as a favor. Scaramucci took the witness stand for his second day of testimony in the trial of Stephen Calk, who stands accused of corruptly leveraging $16 million in loans from his Chicago-based bank to former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, in exchange for Manafort's help in securing a Trump administration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS