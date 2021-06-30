Federal Tech, Trade Bill Needs IP Owner Transparency Tweaks

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, an ambitious bill that has now cleared the U.S. Senate, aims to protect America's technological dominance and counter the growing threat from China. That is a laudable goal that we support. As with all vast bills, however, it has attracted a swarm of riders — one of which involves patents and can benefit from further deliberation and refinement. We speak of an amendment, submitted by Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., that was in a bundle of add-ons to the bill but was cut at a late stage. The U.S. House of Representatives also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS