Port Authority Again Seeks End To Excessive Toll Fees Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The agencies that oversee New York City's toll bridges and tunnels want out of a suit claiming they hit motorists with improper fees and excessive penalties from E-ZPass cashless tolls, saying the individuals suing were all repeat offenders and got off lightly.

The Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey asked a New York federal judge to toss the three-year-old suit Wednesday, telling the court that the plaintiffs brought on their penalties through their own actions, that is, by failing to have money in their E-ZPass accounts when going through tolls and then consistently...

