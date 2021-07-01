Port Authority Again Seeks End To Excessive Toll Fees Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The agencies that oversee New York City's toll bridges and tunnels want out of a suit claiming they hit motorists with improper fees and excessive penalties from E-ZPass cashless tolls, saying the individuals suing were all repeat offenders and got off lightly. The Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey asked a New York federal judge to toss the three-year-old suit Wednesday, telling the court that the plaintiffs brought on their penalties through their own actions, that is, by failing to have money in their E-ZPass accounts when going through tolls and then consistently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS