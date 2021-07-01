MLB Robotext Suit Not In High Court Strike Zone, Judge Says

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Thursday that he's likely to toss a putative class action accusing Major League Baseball and the San Francisco Giants of illegally sending robotic marketing text messages, warning the plaintiff that she'll have to meet higher pleading standards under a recent Supreme Court decision if she wants to take another swing at the suit. "It would seem that you don't have a case," U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl told lawyers for plaintiff Kristina Lee during a status conference. "I've already indicated that, in all likelihood, if the motion is made, at most, the complaint would...

