Illinois Cases To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2021

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court could soon decide what warrants final adjudication of a case and what constitutes excessive punitive damages, in two of the most closely watched cases of the second half of the year. The state high court also recently heard arguments over the closely watched issue of whether insurance companies can depreciate the cost of labor when calculating the actual cash value of a loss, with a decision soon to come. And the Seventh Circuit is due to offer its take on the controversial practice of disclosure-only settlements, and the fees attorneys collect for negotiating them. Here, Law360 breaks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS