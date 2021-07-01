Stockholders Seek $900M MSG Merger Preliminary Injunction

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for unaffiliated stockholders of Madison Square Garden (MSG) Entertainment and MSG Network urged Delaware's chancellor Thursday to issue a preliminary injunction to block an allegedly conflicted $900 million merger of the two, with different motivations but similar strategies. In both cases the stockholders told Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick that control of both companies by family members and interests of billionaire James L. Dolan triggered Delaware corporation law prohibitions against the tie-up without a super-majority vote of unaffiliated stockholders or a waiver of a three-year waiting period not present in the deal. While attorneys for independent MSGE stockholders are focused on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS