Avenatti Slams Nike Restitution Bid As Boies Schiller Payday

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti urged a New York federal judge Thursday to deny the government's request that he be ordered to pay $1 million in restitution to Nike Inc., arguing that he shouldn't be forced to pay Boies Schiller Flexner LLP's "grossly inflated legal bills" in its representation of the company. Last year, Avenatti was convicted at trial on fraud and extortion charges over a scheme to squeeze Nike for upward of $25 million in exchange for holding back on negative press coverage, and now federal prosecutors want the suspended attorney to pay restitution for the attorney fees Nike incurred while cooperating with...

