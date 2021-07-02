Feds Call Maxwell Atty's Op-Ed An Unfair Effort To Sway Jury

Law360, New York (July 2, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- An editorial written by a Florida lawyer for accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has drawn the ire of prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, who on Friday called the piece an improper attempt to influence potential Maxwell trial jurors. In a letter to Manhattan U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan, the feds said Miami-based attorney David Markus — who represents Maxwell on appeal in the Second Circuit — crossed the line with his Wednesday opinion piece published in the New York Daily News, titled "Bill Cosby is free; Ghislaine Maxwell should be, too." "The Op-Ed ... contained an express overture...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS