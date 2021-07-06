No Evidence To Acquit Avenatti In Nike Case, Judge Says

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday shot down Michael Avenatti's bid for acquittal or retrial in his Nike extortion case, rejecting the disgraced lawyer's claim that he was convicted on insufficient evidence and that prosecutors withheld materials that could exonerate him. In challenging his extortion and wire fraud conviction, Avenatti has claimed the evidence did not show that he acted outside his client's interest when he allegedly tried to shake down Nike with threats to expose corruption at the sportswear giant if it didn't pay him to investigate the matter. But U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe said that the evidence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS