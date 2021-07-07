5 Patent Cases To Watch In The Second Half Of 2021

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will be deciding later this year whether to take up a highly controversial patent eligibility case, while a California federal court mulls whether discretionary denial precedent at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board is legal. Here are five cases in patent attorneys' sights for the rest of the year. American Axle v. Neapco The justices are in the process of deciding whether to take up a patent eligibility case that has caused a bitter 6-6 division at the Federal Circuit. American Axle's petition is challenging the Federal Circuit's invalidation of its drive shaft patent, saying there's no way...

