Calif. Drivers Object To $1.1M Toyota Fuel Tank Deal In Texas

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A group of California drivers is objecting to a proposed $1.1 million settlement in Texas federal court in a suit alleging Toyota sold RAV4 vehicles with defective fuel tanks, saying that the deal gives all of the money to class counsel while extending no real benefits to the class itself. The objectors, led by Marco Fernandez, are part of a separate suit making the same allegations as the earlier-filed Texas suit and said in their Tuesday objection that the deal, which offers free inspections and repairs as well as loaner vehicles while owners wait for those repairs to finish, is Toyota...

