Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Hits Big Tech Platforms With Censorship Class Actions

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 12:35 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump hit Twitter, Facebook and YouTube with proposed class action lawsuits Wednesday morning, accusing the Big Tech platforms of applying "a misguided reliance upon Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act" to censor free speech.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday hit Twitter with a proposed class action accusing it and other Big Tech platforms of wrongfully censoring him and others. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) In his complaints, Trump asked a Florida federal district court to declare that Section 230 — which shields websites from liability for user-posted content and protects their moderation decisions — is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!