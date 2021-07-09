High Court Ruling Won't Stop States From Thwarting Pipelines

Law360 (July 9, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- In a much anticipated ruling this June, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with a natural gas pipeline developer in PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC v. New Jersey, holding that PennEast had the power under the Natural Gas Act as the federal government's delegatee to take right-of-way interests in land owned by New Jersey for construction of its 116-mile pipeline through an eminent domain action against New Jersey in federal court. With the increased opposition to pipeline development and fossil fuel sourced energy, the effect of the court's 5-4 decision is to eliminate at least one, but not all, significant means by which...

