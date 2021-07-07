Dem State AGs Urge EPA To Restore Calif. Clean Car Waiver

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 22 states and five cities on Wednesday urged the Biden administration to restore California's Clean Air Act waiver, which allowed the state to create its own greenhouse gas emission standards and zero-emission vehicle program. California led the effort alongside Democratic states like New York, Oregon, Maryland and Illinois, as well as cities including Los Angeles and New York City. They urged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in a joint letter to reverse two key actions taken during the Trump administration: the revocation of the waiver allowing California to implement regulations stricter than federal requirements and the agency's conclusion...

