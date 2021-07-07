37 AGs Hit Google With Antitrust Suit Over Android App Store

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general from 36 states and Washington, D.C., slammed Google LLC with an antitrust suit in California federal court Wednesday, alleging that the search giant effectively forces Android users and application developers to use its app store while collecting "extravagant" commissions on app purchases. A group of attorneys general is accusing Google of antitrust violations in connection with its Android app store. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) The states, which include New York, California, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts and New Jersey, argued in the redacted, 144-page complaint that Google makes it hard for users to buy apps without using its store, which is called the Google...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS