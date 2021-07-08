Investors' Attys Duck Sanctions In Stock-Loan Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel and Cohen Milstein didn't act in bad faith when they obtained confidential documents from an electronic trading platform as part of litigation accusing big banks of conspiring to swallow upstart competitors in the stock loan market, a Manhattan federal judge ruled Thursday. At a telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla issued an oral order rejecting the sanctions request brought by EquiLend LLC, a stock loan platform jointly controlled by some of the biggest prime brokers in the business including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan Chase and UBS. EquiLend and the banks are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS