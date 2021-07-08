IP Forecast: Daiichi Sankyo Unit Takes Drug Rival To A Jury

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who are vaccinated will be allowed to go maskless before a jury on Monday in a Daiichi Sankyo unit's patent suit in California federal court alleging Novartis is infringing its billion-dollar skin cancer treatment. Here's a look at that case — plus all the other major intellectual property matters on deck in the coming week. Next week's trial will see Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. fighting to invalidate two Plexxikon Inc.-owned patents that cover a skin cancer drug called Zelboraf. The cancer treatment had been at the center of Daiichi Sankyo's decision to buy Plexxikon for $805 million back in 2011 and, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS