Arbitration May Favor Insurer In Caesars COVID Fight

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A London judge ruled that Caesars Entertainment Inc. must halt Nevada litigation against Markel Bermuda Ltd. over pandemic-related losses, citing an arbitration provision, a move that experts said will send the dispute to an insurer-friendly venue. Justice Simon Bryan on Friday found that the arbitration provision in Markel's policy issued to the Reno, Nevada-based gaming industry giant was valid and binding, entitling the insurer to an anti-suit injunction. The clause required arbitration of any disputes under New York law in a London proceeding. Caesars and Markel are expected to draft an order that would explain what the scope of the anti-suit...

