Jury Gets Case Against Banker Accused Of Bribing Manafort

Law360, New York (July 12, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury weighed bribery counts against former Chicago bank CEO Steven Calk on Monday after Calk's lawyers attacked prosecutors' case charging that he tried to buy a job in the Trump White House for $16 million of loans to Paul Manafort, an ally of the former president. Jurors deliberated counts of bribery and conspiracy against Calk, the former Federal Savings Bank CEO, in the afternoon before leaving for the day. Calk's trial before U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield opened June 23. Deliberations were set to continue Tuesday. During lengthy Monday closing arguments prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. attorney's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS