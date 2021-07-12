Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury Gets Case Against Banker Accused Of Bribing Manafort

Law360, New York (July 12, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal jury weighed bribery counts against former Chicago bank CEO Steven Calk on Monday after Calk's lawyers attacked prosecutors' case charging that he tried to buy a job in the Trump White House for $16 million of loans to Paul Manafort, an ally of the former president.

Jurors deliberated counts of bribery and conspiracy against Calk, the former Federal Savings Bank CEO, in the afternoon before leaving for the day. Calk's trial before U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield opened June 23. Deliberations were set to continue Tuesday.

During lengthy Monday closing arguments prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. attorney's...

