Feds Fight Architect's Bid To Split Tribal Bribery Case

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 12:24 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors said Monday that tax charges against a former Massachusetts tribal chair should be tried at the same time as claims he accepted bribes from an architect in connection with a casino project. David DeQuattro is accused of bribing former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe leader Cedric Cromwell in order to protect his architecture company's role in the development of the tribe's planned casino in Taunton. Cromwell also faces charges that he committed tax fraud by failing to report the alleged payments. DeQuattro says he has lost business as a result of the charges and wants a speedy trial on the 10 bribery counts against him and...

