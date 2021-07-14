Biden Pick To Lead Army Corps Aims For Lasting Water Policy

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A WilmerHale partner chosen by President Joe Biden to lead the U.S. Army arm that oversees civil works told federal lawmakers Wednesday his goal is to avoid the "litigation cycle" over regulations governing the extent of the Clean Water Act's jurisdiction by working closely with stakeholders. Michael Connor was nominated by Biden to be assistant secretary of the Army for civil works at the Department of Defense, a position that would put him in charge of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is often at the center of permitting decisions for controversial projects ranging from pipelines to mines. At a...

