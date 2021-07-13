Brooklyn Bridge Contractor Admits Duping Minority Program

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A contractor admitted to its role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars for rehabilitation work on the Brooklyn Bridge and a Queens subway station that should have gone to a minority- or women-owned business, New York prosecutors said Tuesday. Tower Maintenance Corp., a federally certified disadvantaged business enterprise, was supposed to do steel-painting work on the Brooklyn Bridge and Queens Plaza subway stop in 2010, but non-DBE Spectrum Painting convinced Tower to illegally give it the subcontractor gig in exchange for half the revenue, Spectrum admitted in a settlement approved Monday. Tower is still facing claims over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS