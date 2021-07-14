3rd Circ. Dismisses Effort To Save Trump's TikTok Ban

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit dismissed an appeal that tried to resurrect former President Donald Trump's effort to ban TikTok, ruling Wednesday after the Biden administration said a new executive order had rescinded the ban. Both the U.S. Department of Commerce and a trio of TikTok "influencers" who had sued the Trump administration agreed Monday to withdraw the appeal, which had been on hold since February. Two federal judges in Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., had issued injunctions in fall of 2020 preventing the prior administration from removing the video-sharing platform from app stores over concerns that its owner, Chinese company ByteDance Ltd., might steer...

