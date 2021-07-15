Former Bilzin Sumberg Partner Joins Mark Migdal & Hayden

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Miami-based boutique law firm Mark Migdal & Hayden on Wednesday announced the hiring of a former equity partner at Bilzin Sumberg, expanding its international arbitration and litigation practice. In joining the firm as a partner, trial lawyer José Ferrer has reunited with attorney Don Hayden, one of MM&H's founding partners and a former colleague of Ferrer's for six years at Baker McKenzie in Miami. "I'm reuniting with my old partner and mentor and of course my friend, and that's exciting," Ferrer told Law360 on Thursday. "There's that old saying, do what you love with people you love and you'll never work...

