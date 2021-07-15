McKesson's 'Abusive Discovery' Is FCA Dismissal Ploy: DOJ

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- McKesson Corp. has hit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with "abusive discovery" demands to browbeat the U.S. Department of Justice into torpedoing a whistleblower's False Claims Act case, according to a fiery DOJ filing in New York federal court. The filing late Wednesday provided an unusually specific example of discovery objections that the DOJ has voiced generally in recent years, averring that drug distribution giant McKesson is seeking 42,000 pages of "irrelevant documents" — and perhaps an additional 487,000 pages of "irrelevant records" — so the government will get so frustrated that it simply scuttles the suit. "It appears that McKesson is...

