Club Operator's $420M Float Leads Busy Day Of IPOs

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Luxury hotel and club operator Membership Collective Group raised $420 million before going public Thursday, one of at least six operating companies to price an initial public offering with help from law firms like Sidley Austin and Davis Polk. Membership Collective Group, which operates member-only properties under the Soho House brand and has offices in London and New York, sold 30 million shares at $14 a share, pricing at the low point of the $14-$16 range the company had targeted. Samir Gandhi and Robert Ryan of Sidley Austin LLP assisted Membership Collective Group Inc. with the deal, while Richard Truesdell Jr.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS