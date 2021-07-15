$59M Fine Slashed As Uber Inks Deal Over Sex Assault Data

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Uber has reached an agreement with the California Public Utilities Commission under which the ride-hailing giant will avoid most of a $59 million fine by providing the state regulator with data on sexual assault and harassment claims it's fielded in recent years, according to a proposed settlement filed Thursday. Under the deal, Uber's penalty for allegedly repeatedly refusing to provide the information is slashed from $59 million to just $150,000. However, Uber has also agreed to put $9 million toward establishing industrywide safety and transparency standards and support for victims, according to the filing. The agreement was crafted with the help of the...

