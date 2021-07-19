Kalispel Wants Full 9th Circ. To Revisit Gambling Decision

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Kalispel Tribe of Indians has urged the Ninth Circuit to rehear a decision affirming a lower court ruling that the U.S. Department of the Interior properly approved another tribe's casino, saying the approval failed to consider the department's own findings of potential harm to Kalispel. The Kalispel Tribe's July 16 petition for panel rehearing and rehearing en banc argued that another look at the decision is warranted because a Washington federal judge erred in finding that the DOI properly approved a Spokane Tribe of Indians casino under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act. The tribe said the department had previously projected...

