Recent High Court Decisions Signify 1st Amendment Direction

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- This past term has seen a flurry of First Amendment action from the U.S. Supreme Court. The court unanimously vindicated a Catholic foster agency's religious free exercise right to refuse placement of children with gay couples, voted 8-1 to confirm a minor's free speech right to disseminate off-campus, profane social media posts to hundreds of Snapchat friends about her school, and protected associational rights in a 6-3 decision that protects donors from doxing. The court also declined to decide whether the state of Washington violated a floral designer's free exercise and free speech rights in connection with her refusal to provide...

