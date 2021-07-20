Gov't Contractor Input Vital After Biden Cybersecurity Order

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- On May 12, President Joe Biden issued an ambitious executive order designed to improve cybersecurity defense in the U.S., in part by leveraging the federal government's purchasing power and influence to set or raise standards.[1] There are numerous deadlines in the executive order for certain agency reviews, plans, guidelines and reports that will lead in some cases to new Federal Acquisition Regulation and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement rules imposed on government contractors. This article focuses on just one key area relevant to future rulemaking — specifically the July deadline assigned to the Office of Management and Budget to coordinate with other...

