5th Circ. Won't Revive American Airlines ERISA Case

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 2:44 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ended a proposed class action from former American Airlines employees who said a trial court shouldn't have rejected a settlement deal and tossed their pension mismanagement case, finding the ex-workers were responsible for the losses they had alleged. A three-judge panel dismissed the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case Monday, affirming an August summary judgment win for American Airlines, its pension committee and the American Airlines Federal Credit Union. The ruling came almost four years after a lower court refused to greenlight a nearly $9 million settlement proposal on the grounds that it was an insufficient amount to...

